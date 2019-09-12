Scot Peterson files petition to have charges dropped

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school resource officer Scot Peterson has filed a new motion, trying to get the charges against him dropped.

It's no secret that Peterson feels he never should have been arrested for his inaction on the day of the Parkland school mass shooting.

Now he's petitioning the court to drop the child neglect, perjury and culpable negligence charges filed against him.

This happening as a progress report on safety and security in Broward County schools is made public.

Brian Katz, the district's security chief, said school hardening procedures are well on track.

"I think we're making a lot of great progress," he said.

Initiatives like having a single point of entry for everyone, a visitor processing station on campuses and others are in play, along with student and staff ID cards and designated in-classroom safer spaces.

Katz said there is still plenty of work to be done, though, including millions of dollars in technology improvements for radios and intercoms, an ongoing risk management assessment for each campus and more.

