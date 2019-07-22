Scot Peterson pleads not guilty to felony charges related to Parkland school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The attorney for former school resource Deputy Scot Peterson submitted a written plea of not guilty Monday on behalf of his client following charges filed against Peterson more than a year after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Peterson, who was employed by the Broward Sheriff's Office at the time, was arraigned Monday morning, but before the arraignment, his attorneys submitted a 64-page motion to get all his charges dropped.

"In the case at bar, the state has stretched the child neglect, culpable negligence, and perjury statutes beyond their breaking points," the motion read in part. "There is only one person responsible for the events of February 14, 2018. Nikolas Cruz."

Peterson is facing felony charges for not entering the high school building while Cruz was inside.

A total of 17 students and staff members were killed and another 17 were injured as a result.

School surveillance video showed Peterson positioned outside the school while the shooting was going on, and never entering the building.

Officials said Peterson was in a position to confront the gunman, and he willfully decided not to do so.

He was suspended without pay after the shooting and chose to resign following his actions.

After arguments from attorneys saying Peterson was not a flight risk or danger to the community, he was released from the Broward County Main Jail last month on a reduced bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.