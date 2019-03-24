Second Parkland school shooting survivor commits suicide

PARKLAND, Fla. - A student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School died of an apparent suicide Saturday, raising fresh concerns after a 19-year-old survivor of the 2018 mass shooting took her own life just days earlier.

The Coral Springs Police Department confirmed Sunday that a student had died, but officers did not identify the student.

Sydney Aiello, who was a student at Stoneman Douglas during the shooting, died last Sunday.

Her mother, Cara, told CNN that Aiello, a student at Florida Atlantic University, suffered from survivor's guilt and had recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Aiello was on campus on the day of the shooting, but was not in the building where the students were killed. She was a close friend of Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 people who were killed.

Many survivors and parents of the victims referred to the Aiello and the student who died Saturday as the latest victims of the shooting.

"How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government or school district to do anything? RIP 17+2," said David Hogg, an MSD graduate and political activist.

Stoneman Douglas Principal Parkland Ty Thompson and Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky directed people to the Broward County Resiliency Center in Pine Trails Park. The center offers crisis and grief counseling.

"This is the aftermath of a massacre. Mental health care treatment in schools is atrociously underfunded and under-resourced, even in Parkland," said Ryan Deitsch, who helped organize the March for Our Lives. "Now is beyond the time to invest in the well being of our students and our future."

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You will be connected to a certified crisis center near you.

