Seminole Middle School unveils mural in honor of MSD massacre victims

PLANTATION, Fla. - Seminole Middle School in Plantation unveiled a mural Thursday in honor of the 17 victims killed in last year's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Called "Symphony of Brotherhood," the mural represents strength through diversity.

"It highlights that even though a tragedy happened, that we can all come together and rally and make something great together," mural artist Aaron Booker said.

The mural took five artists and two and a half weeks working after school to create.

The school then joined thousands of others across the state in holding a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m.

"I was just thinking about all those lives that were lost and how important like this day is to remember all those lives. It is important for us to remember the good times," student Annika Lindstrom said.

"It just means a day of remembrance and to know that we need to stick together and we need to try to stop this from happening," another student, Brooke LeBoeuf, said.

In class, staff and students worked on a 17 acts of random kindness challenge, coming up with ways to help each other and to come closer in kindness.

"I have cafeteria workers that are giving free cookies to 17 students," Principal Kathy Marlow said. "I have one of my security who is giving out highlighters with sayings on them that says, 'You are the highlight of my day.'"

