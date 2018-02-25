Sheriff Scott Israel responds after representative calls to remove him from post

PARKLAND, Fla. - Sheriff Scott Israel is responding after a state representative has called to remove him from his post.

Local 10 News is now learning it was not just a tweet that was sent out by state Rep. Bill Hagar from District 89, but a letter was also sent to Gov. Rick Scott requesting Israel's removal.

READ: Rep. Bill Hager's letter to Gov. Rick Scott

READ: Press release about letter -- Page 1 | Page 2

Moments after the letter, Local 10 News learned the sheriff responded with his own letter to the governor, citing factual inaccuracies and unsupported gossip.

READ: Sheriff Scott Israel's letter to Gov. Rick Scott

Ten days after the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, more information about how law enforcement responded to the shooting where 17 people lost their lives has come to light.

Hagar, writing on Twitter, called for Scott to remove Israel from his post, citing gross incompetence and the need to modernize the law enforcement agencies to ensure a catastrophic breakdown in communication never happens again.

Supporters of Hagar's post took to the streets of Coral Springs on Saturday afternoon.

In Parkland, students marched Saturday from Pine Trails Park to Betti Stradling Park, demanding lawmakers make changes to gun laws and outlaw the purchase of assault rifles.

Close to 100 students participated in the 3-mile walk.

Transcripts obtained by ABC News show a call made to the FBI tip line, in which a woman said Nikolas Cruz "bought all these rifles and ammunition and he posted pictures of them on Instagram." She said Cruz used to talk about harming himself, but on Instagram he said, "He wants to kill people."

Local 10 News is also learning more about Scot Peterson. Video shows the Broward County sheriff’s deputy receiving an award in 2015 after, he said, he diffused a threat at Atlantic Technical College in Coconut Creek.

Israel said Peterson was working as a school resource deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when shots rang out last Wednesday. The sheriff said surveillance video showed Peterson standing outside the freshman building for four minutes while Cruz opened fire inside.

Scott has not yet responded to the letters.

