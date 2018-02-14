15 killed in shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, ABC News sources say

PARKLAND, Fla. - Multiple people are dead and at least 14 others were taken to area hospitals after a shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

ABC News sources said 15 people were killed in the shooting.

The lone shooter was taken into custody off campus, but the sheriff didn't release his identity.

However, a federal official has identified the suspect as Nikolas Cruz.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official said he had been briefed on the investigation, but was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Israel said the shooter was not a current student at the school on Pine Island Road and was believed to be about 18 years old. He was taken into custody without incident.

Two law enforcement officials and a witness said Cruz was able to leave the school after the shooting by blending in with other students who were trying to escape.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said deputies were initially called to an active shooter at the school shortly before 3 p.m.

A view from Sky 10 showed the SWAT team converging on the school with their guns drawn.

Israel said at least 14 victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.

At least two people were seen on stretchers. One of them was placed into the back of the ambulance.

Rescuers appeared to have a triage unit set up under a tent outside the school.

Students could be seen being guided off campus. Some of them had their hands in the air and others were walking out with their hands on each other's shoulders in a human chain.

It appeared that students were dropping their backpacks in the middle of the street as they were being guided to safety. A crowd of students could be seen sitting on the grass next to the road.

A parent of a ninth-grade student told Local 10 that she was speaking to her daughter via text message.

"She's telling me that she is OK," the woman said. "The teacher has them in the back of the classroom. He locked the door. They know what to do. They're doing the proper procedure, but she's terrified."

The woman said her daughter heard at least one gunshot.

"I'll be relieved when she comes out and I can give her a hug," she said.

A junior at the school told Local 10 he heard the shots and took off running.

"This is a terrible day for Parkland, Broward County, the state of Florida and the United States," Israel said. "My very own triplets went to that school and graduated from Stoneman Douglas. They played football and lacrosse at that school, so it's just catastrophic. There really are no words."

Israel said the shooter "was outside and inside at varying times."

Deputies and Coral Springs police on Twitter were asking parents to pick up their students at the Marriott on Heron Bay Boulevard.

Parents of children who attend nearby Westglades Middle School were able to pick up their children shortly before 6 p.m. at the school. Pine Island Road remained blocked, but parents could enter from Coral Ridge Drive via Holmberg Road.

Israel said authorities were still working to clear out the high school.

"It's one of the biggest schools in Broward County. It's huge. It's a huge campus, so we have multiple SWAT teams clearing every building to make sure that there are no other shooters," Israel said.

Gov. Rick Scott was traveling to Broward County to be briefed by law enforcement officials.

Israel said he also spoke to President Donald Trump, who "offered the full power of the United States of America to help us get through this."

The shooting was the 19th at a U.S. school so far in 2018.



AVOID AREA OF DOUGLAS HS for ACTIVE POLICE SCENE. Do not call 911 unless an emergency. Nothing further. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone's safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

