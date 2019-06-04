Some school districts underreport statistics, MSD Public Safety Commission says

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission met Tuesday in Sunrise and has a full plate on its agenda over the next two days.

The first topic they took up Tuesday morning was how some school districts underreport information to the state about students and crimes.

The commission has met regularly since last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

They were first investigating the failures that led up to the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting and then suggested a series of preventative measures to the state.

Their report was handed in earlier this year, but the commission has been tapped for a total of at least five years, primarily focusing on school safety.

That includes how mental health information is shared between schools, armed guardian policies, school hardening procedures and crucial data that is supposed to be shared with the state Department of Education.

But the panel has learned some districts underreport statistics, which makes that school system more vulnerable.

The commission heard Tuesday from district leaders about a potential fix.

"I think the danger ever of underreporting, especially in discipline, is that you really don't know what is happening at a school. I know in Seminole County I try to put additional resources where they are needed. If the school had underreported their data, I would not think they needed additional resources," Dr. Walt Griffin, of the Seminole County School District, said. "I think that when you look school by school, that the more accurate the data in any circumstance, the better our system and the stronger our system will be."

Another big topic being discussed Tuesday is the Broward School District's Promise program, in which the Parkland school shooter was referred.

The panel is calling into question its practices and data compiling and sharing.



