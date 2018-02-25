Some students to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas for first time since shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Some students will return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Sunday for the first time since a gunman killed 17 people on the campus.

Cathleen Brennan, a spokeswoman for Broward County Public Schools, said a voluntary campus orientation will be held for students and parents from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Brennan said the orientation will enable students and parents to access support services such as grief counseling.

The orientation is for parents and students only and will not be open to the public.

On Feb. 14, former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside the school, killing 17 and wounding more than a dozen others.

Roughly 3,000 students attend the sprawling high school in Parkland. After the shooting, residents erected a large makeshift memorial outside the school. Seventeen crosses bearing the names and pictures of the victims sit outside the campus.

The freshman building, where the shooting occurred, will not reopen. School officials plan to eventually raze the building.

Staff members returned to the campus last week and will prepare for the students on Monday and Tuesday. Students will officially return on Wednesday on a modified schedule.

