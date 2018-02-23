Stoneman Douglas BSO resource officer did not enter school during shootings

PARKLAND, Fla. - The school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas did not enter the school during the shootings that left 17 people dead last week, said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

"Never went in," said Israel about the actions of Deputy Scot Peterson. The sheriff said Peterson remained outside for at least four minutes during the six minutes Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside the school.

Despite being armed, video showed Peterson taking up a position outside the west side of the freshman building where the shootings occurred and remained there during the incident.

Israel announced Thursday that Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay following an investigation.

"Devastated, sick to my stomach, there are no words." Israel said to describe his feelings when he learned Peterson did not enter the building.

"These families lost their children, we lost coaches. I've been to the funerals. I've been to the homes where they're sitting shiva. I've been to the vigils. It's just, there are no words."

According to Israel, action was taken against Peterson following interviews with witnesses and reviewing video of the shootings. Peterson had been the Douglas school resource officer since 2009 and was named resource officer of the year for the Parkland district in 2014.

Peterson was placed on restricted administrative assignment and surrendered his BSO identification card and weapons on Feb. 22. He was also prohibited from entering any BSO facility.

Two other BSO resource officers, Edward Eason and Guntis Treijs, have been placed on administrative duties pending further investigation. Both officers were involved in 23 calls for service at Cruz's home and may not have followed protocol.

