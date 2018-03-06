Stoneman Douglas memorial sign shines in Times Square

NEW YORK - The names and memories of the 17 Stoneman Douglas victims are shining brighter than ever in the brightest spot in the country.

A sign listing all the school shooting victims is currently lighting up New York City's Times Square.

Both signs feature 17 flying eagles (the school's mascot), along with the names of the victims and the Stoneman Douglas logo.

The words "In loving memory of the 17 lives lost, from your alumni across the nation" are shared on the bottom.

The signs were designed by school alums Shane Fedderman and Stacey Goldman and were chosen by vote of the entire alumni and donated free of charge by digital sign creator Big Sign Message.

