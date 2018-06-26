Stoneman Douglas security guards fired by Broward school board

PARKLAND, Fla. - Two security guards at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been fired for their alleged inaction during the Feb. 14 shootings that left 17 people dead.

Broward County School Board Superintendent Robert Runcie pulled the names of David Taylor and Andrew Medina from the reassignment list.

Medina, who also served as a baseball coach at the school, was the first person to see shooter Nikolas Cruz enter school grounds on the day of the shooting.

In interviews with law enforcement officials, Medina later said he knew Cruz was trying to enter the building but did not confront him or issue an alert which would have locked down the school. Medina later retracted some of his statements, claiming Cruz was too far away to be identified.

Medina was transferred from Stoneman Douglas after an investigation showed he was the subject of sexual harassment claims made by students against him.

One of the students allegedly harassed by Medina was Meadow Pollack, a victim of the school shooting.

Medina denied all the claims and only said he made positive comments to the students.

Taylor was also transferred away from Stoneman Douglas.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.