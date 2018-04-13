Stoneman Douglas seniors prepare for prom that will honor fallen classmates

PARKLAND, Fla. - Weeks after the worst day of their lives, seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas are getting ready for one of the most magical.

Seniors at the school are preparing for the prom, promising it will be over the top.

"Definitely sparkle," said Stoneman Douglas class president Julia Cordover. "We want to keep it mostly a secret, but we're excited for the students to find out."

While a good time is promised, the prom will also honor those seniors who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire on Feb. 14, killing 17.

Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Carmen Schentrup and Meadow Pollack were seniors killed at the school and will be memorialized at the event.

“It’s going to be the first thing they see when they walk in and it will be nice to remember them that way,” said senior class vice-president Lauren Hetzroni.

To make the prom even more special, all dress have been donated, and a professional hair stylist and barbers will be on site with their services offered free of charge.

The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort donated its ballroom and the cost of all food for the Stoneman Douglas prom, a total of about $50,000.

All in an effort to make sure everyone is looking their best on the biggest night of their lives, while not forgetting what they've faced this year.

"Because everyone deserves it, so we just hope that everyone will have a new positive memory for their Senior year.”

