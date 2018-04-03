Stoneman Douglas seniors receive free 'MSD Strong' graduation sash

PARKLAND, Fla. - Graduating seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will gather their diplomas in June while wearing specially-designed "MSD Strong" sashes.

Herff Jones, the nationwide high school and college supply company, donated 1,1000 of the graduation attire free-of-charge to all Stoneman Douglas seniors, teachers and staff.

The sash reads MSD on one side along a ribbon and the school's eagles mascot, with STRONG stitched on the other side.

All Broward County graduating seniors will receive an MSD Strong ribbon lapel pin to wear during their ceremonies.

Stoneman Douglas graduation ceremonies will be held June 2, nearly four months after 17 students and staff at the school were killed when a gunman opened fire.

