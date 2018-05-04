Stoneman Douglas students release music video honoring victims of Valentine's Day shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman High School students Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña published their music video "Shine" on YouTube Friday.

The song and video, written and sung by the students, were created to honor the victims of the Feb. 14 shooting at the Parkland school and "to inspire unity, hope, and change," the students' description of the video stated.

The students collaborated with MSD alum Brittani Kagan, and other students and staff members to create the touching music video.

Some of the victims' family members also participated in the video.

The video starts off showing a classroom with chairs turned over followed by images of items left at a memorial outside the school. Students and relatives are then seen holding images, one by one, of each of the 14 students and three employees killed in the shooting.

"We're singing for those 17 [who died at Stoneman Douglas]," Peña previously told the Sun-Sentinel. "To sing to those 17 and sing for all of the victims of any school shooting, that’s what it’s really about for us."

All proceeds from downloads and views of the video on YouTube will go to Shine MSD, a nonprofit organization created by Stoneman Douglas families to support programs that provide healing through the arts.

Click here to donate to Shine MSD.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.