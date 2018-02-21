Students organize school walkouts throughout Broward, Miami-Dade

PARKLAND, Fla. - Students at schools throughout Broward and Miami-Dade counties are organizing walkouts in support of the "Never Again" movement for more stringent gun control laws.

The movement comes after 17 people were killed in last week's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow was at Cypress Bay High School in Weston Wednesday morning as 5,000 students and staff members participated in the walkout.

"It was pretty tragic what happened, so enough is enough. We got to make a change," one student said.

The students held signs with different messages, such as "I am fed up … We all are!" with a photo of a gun crossed out and "Bring on the politicians! We will rise!"

"We want to show support for those who lost their lives and make sure that this doesn't happen again," one student said.

From the bay, the crowd walked out onto the road and over to Vista Park, where survivors of the school shooting shared their experience.

Students from a couple schools, including Coral Springs High School and Cooper City High School formed giant hearts in their school's football fields.

Coral Springs police said on Twitter that walkouts in their city are scheduled for noon. Police are asking students participating in the walkouts to stay on Sample Road and Coral Springs Drive.

Drivers are urged to proceed through those areas with caution or to avoid those areas if possible.

Watch the video above for live footage of the student protests throughout South Florida.

