Timeline of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. - Here is the timeline of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre Wednesday, according to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel:

2:19 p.m.

- Uber driver drops off Nikolas Cruz at the school at 5901 NW Pine Island Rd., in Parkland.

- Cruz entered the east stairwell with a rifle inside a black soft case.

- Cruz exited the stairwell and pulled the rifle out of the case.

2:21 p.m.

- Cruz readied his rifle and began shooting at classrooms 1215, 1216 and 1214.

- Cruz returned to classrooms 1216 and 1215, and then to classroom 1213.

- Cruz took the west stairwell to the second floor.

- Cruz shot one victim in classroom 1234.

- Cruz took the east stairwell to the third floor.

- Cruz dropped his rifle and backpack and ran down the stairs.

- Cruz exited building 12 and ran towards the tennis courts.

- Cruz took a southbound turn on foot, crossed fields and ran westbound along with others who were fleeing and tried to mix in with the group running away.

- Cruz arrived at a Walmart Supercenter at 6001 Coral Ridge Dr., bought a drink at the Subway inside and left the Walmart on foot.

3:01 p.m.

- Cruz went to McDonald's at 5741 Coral Ridge Dr., sat down and left on foot.

3:41 p.m.

- A Coconut Creek Police Department officer detained Cruz at 4700 Wyndham Lakes Dr.

