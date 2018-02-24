Transcript of call to FBI warning Nikolas Cruz was going to 'explode'

PARKLAND, Fla. - Quotes from Jan. 5, 2018 FBI transcript

Caller: Okay I was just figuring I guess I was talking to the operator and, and she transferred me. Like I said to her. I don't know how to go about this, but on the Instagram account I have a, I wouldn' say he is --- by blood but I would consider him ---. He is only 18, but he 's got the mental capacity of a 12 to a 14 year old. His mother just passed away on the first of November. He's got Instagram accounts. He started off saying he wanted to kill himself, so what I did was I called the Parkland, which is where he lives. Parkland Police Department and I spoke to officer ----. I didn't hear anything and you know myh -- I left it. I gave him all the information I had, and then just recently, now he has switched it to he wants to kill people, and then he put that on his Instagram and about two days later he took it off ... I am afraid that something is going to happen, because he doesn't have the mental capacity. He can't, he is so outraged if someone talks to him about certain things, and he had pulled a rifle on his mother before she had passed away because she wanted to get money to to --- and the whole other problem is that -- and he is 18 and his mother's life insurance policy is coming and he is going to receive $25,000 from that and then at 21, 24 and up to 30 he is receiving $25,000 every year after that from a wrongful death suit that the mother had on the father, so he went out and he took money out of his mother's account. I don't know how he got the debit card, but he did, and he took money. This is after she passed away, and he took the money out, the social security money out, and he took it and he bought all these rifles and ammunition and he posted pictures of them on Instagram and the family that, you know, distant cousin and myself are very concerned about this because I just want someone to know about this, so they can look into it. If they think it's something worth going into, fine. If not, I just know I have a clear conscience if he takes off and just starts shooting places up.

Caller: He is cutting up animals and things like that, little animals. Righ not is just frogs and I know for a fact it was a bird at one time ... He brought the bird into the house, he threw it on his mother's kitchen counter and he started cutting it up. He has all kinds of hunting knives.

Caller: It's just so much and I know he's going to explode. A man he befriended, some young boy who is also on Instagram and his father, this boys father took him in. Him and his wife took Nikolas in and said he could live there and his guns and everything could be in the house because he has them locked up. He also said when Nikolas gets his money, his $25,000 this man will invest it for him. He doesn't know Nikolas from a hole in the wall and I don't know who he is going to invest it with or what's going to happen, but I do know and this is a vfact when you ask Nikolas for money he goes up one rule and down the other. He gets crazy, because he will not give anybody his money. Matter of fact, he thinks anything he --- the bank is all is and you to he will everybody else including his brother, so I have the man's name.

Caller: The main concern is also when he gets this $25,000, he is not going to give it to this man to invest, he is going to buy guns, and I know the last rifle he bought, he went online and he bought it and it was shipped to ------ in Parkland.

Caller: It's alarming to see these pictures and to know what he's capable of doing and what could happen. He is not in school any longer. He never graduated high school. He is thrown out of all these schools because he would pick up a chair and just throw it at somebody, a teacher or a student because he didn't like the way they were talking to him. I just think about, you know, getting into a school and just shooting the place up.

Caller: I just want to you know get it off my chest in case something does happen and I do believe something is going to happen.

