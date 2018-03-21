2 students arrested for bringing weapons to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

PARKLAND, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies removed three students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Tuesday. Two were arrested for bringing weapons to school and a third was hospitalized over concerning posts on social media.

In response, Gov. Rick Scott sent a letter to Sheriff Scott Israel and to Superintendent Robert Runcie offering help from the Florida Highway Patrol at the school's security entry.

"Today, my office heard from parents of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including parents who lost their children during the February attack," Scott wrote. "They are still concerned about student safety at the school. Recent events at the school have demonstrated the need for additional security measures to be implemented."

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby identified the students arrested as Jordan Slater, 18, and Gavin Stricker, 17.

Slater was accused of threatening a student who was making sexual remarks that she found insulting. She was arrested after she was accused of reaching inside of her bra to pull out a 2-inch black handle knife to threaten the teen.

Students and parents were in fear on campus after the brother of the Valentine's Day massacre gunman was arrested for trespassing.

Security specialist Kelvin Greenleaf reported finding a 9-inch knife in Stricker's backpack, after students told a teacher that they had seen him carrying it while riding the school bus Monday.

Deputies also took a third student from school Tuesday. The junior is undergoing a psychological evaluation after two threatening posts on Snapchat. One of the messages the teenage boy posted threatened a person named Josh.

"In one image, the teen displays a gun in his waistband. In a second image, he shows off bullets," Oglesby said. "The detective said both photos had threatening messages."

Oglesby said once the teenager is medically cleared deputies will also take him to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The incidents happened a day after Zachary Cruz, the 18-year-old brother of Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of using an AR-15 style rifle to kill 17 people. The Cruz brothers are at the Broward County Main Jail.Also on Tuesday, BSO decided to suspend Deputy Moises Carotti for "appearing to sleep on duty " while working oat the school campus.

"Security at Marjory Stoneman Douglas continues to be an urgent priority for us," Runcie said. "Given the developments over the past 24 hours, we will further enhance school safety measures. Communications on details will be forthcoming tomorrow."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.