Andrew Medina seeks protective order against Andrew Pollack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Attorneys for the former campus monitor who was fired in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting is in court Tuesday as he seeks a protective order against a parent of one of the victims.

A Broward County judge is hearing arguments from the attorneys of Andrew Medina and Andrew Pollack.

Medina claims Pollack showed up at Pine Trails Park earlier this month while he was coaching a youth baseball team and harassed him.

"He's been harassing me over Twitter. He's been harassing me over the news," Medina said in a 911 call to report the incident. "He's been trying to defame me. He's been sending people to my house and then doing a whole bunch of things the last couple of weeks, and now he showed up to my place of work."

Pollack told Local 10 News he wasn't threatening, but he "couldn't believe that the community and the parents would allow this person to be on the field with their kids."

Andrew Pollack sits in a Broward County courtroom during a hearing as attorneys discuss a motion seeking a protective order against him, Feb. 19, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He is the father of Meadow Pollack, who was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 mass shooting. The family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Medina.

Medina's attorneys said their client was too afraid to show up in court.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.