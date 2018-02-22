Sen. Marco Rubio says teens under 18 years old shouldn't be allowed to buy guns

SUNRISE, Fla. - A week after Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 style rifle to massacre teachers and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, CNN hosts a town hall at BB&T Center in Sunrise.

During CNN's "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action," Sen. Marco Rubio said 18 year olds shouldn't be allowed to buy guns. He added that he supported a gun violence restraining order.

"I hope they will pass that, and I think that is a result of your advocacy," Rubio said.

The town hall followed a day of school walk outs around the country to demand a ban on assault-style rifles like the one Cruz was able to buy when he was 18 years old.

The NRA's national spokeswoman Dana Loesch said she represents millions of people who do not believe Cruz should have had access to a firearm.

"I don't want everyone to be in this position again," Loesch said.

Some of the most outspoken survivors of the "Never Again" movement were in Tallahassee, where 71 Florida House Representatives voted against bringing a bill to ban the rifles to the floor, and traveled back to Sunrise for the town hall.

"This is the time to talk about it. We've gone through the stages of grief," said Ashley Paseltiner, a 16-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas student who hid in a closet. "We are here to fight and we are not going down until we make a change."

Florida Republican lawmakers have refused policies that restrict the Second Amendment since taking control of the Legislature in 1999. Sen. Marco Rubio will also participate in the CNN town hall.

Cruz remains at Broward County Jail facing 17 counts of murder. Despite years of behavioral troubles, Cruz was able to own a collection of weapons.

President Donald Trump, Gov. Rick Scott, Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Florida Senate President Joe Negron declined invitations to the CNN town hall.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.