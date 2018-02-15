What is the Republic of Florida Militia?

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Republic of Florida Militia, whose leader claims the accused Parkland school gunman was associated with, is a "white civil rights organization fighting for white identitarian politics, and the ultimate creation of a white ethnostate so we can be free from anti-white policies and have policies that reflect our values as white westerners," the ROF's website states.

According to the site, there are 10 codes that members of the group must obey.

The codes include:

1. Allegiance to ROF: Members must "pledge their lives and fortunes to the republic."

2. Allegiance to your race: Members must pledge their "uncorrupted hand to people of European lineage and those who consider themselves our allies." The group's site states that members can consider people of other races allies, but they must not "sexually mix with them or pretend that we have no differences."

3. Willingness to wage battle: Members must pledge to fight to the best of their ability for the ROF if necessary.

4. Must remain drug-free: Members must not "poison" themselves with illegal chemical substances.

5. Sexuality and partnerships: Members must treat men and women with respect, but cannot have sexual relationships outside their race or be involved in same-sex partnerships. Members must also not engage in bestiality or pedophilia.

6. Knowledge/doctrine: Members must read and have full comprehension of ROF and secessionist doctrine.

7. Acting in official capacity/militia: Members must respect chain of command while acting in official capacity.

8. Honesty: Members will honor their word, pay all debts and be a "humble servant of the creator."

9. Moral righteousness: Members must "strive to be a morally righteous person guided by the will of the creator. Victory is on the side of providence. We are the sons of western civilization."

10. Integrity and loyalty: Members must never pretend to be something they're not and will not "serve two masters." Members must also be true to "(their) people even when nobody is looking."

Officials with the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights watchdog, told ABC News that Nikolas Cruz, 19, was brought into the group by another member and participated in at least one ROF training exercise in the Tallahassee area.

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed that Cruz was linked to the group in any way.

According to an ABC News report, ROF has members in north and south Florida and "borrows paramilitary concepts from the anti-government extremist militia movement."



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.