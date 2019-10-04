Pedestrian walking on Palmetto Expressway struck, killed

MEDLEY, Fla. - Northbound traffic on the Palmetto Expressway was down to one lane after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on the highway early Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which happened near Northwest 74th Street in Medley.

The driver of vehicle remained on the scene. The reason the pedestrian was walking on the highway is actively under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

