Pembroke Pines police searching for missing 15-year-old

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who has been missing since Friday.

Authorities are looking for Isabel Rodriguez, who is described as 5 feet, 1 inch, 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The police department tweeted Saturday night that Rodriguez was sighted at the Dunkin Donuts at 17720 Pines Blvd. and that she may currently be in the area of the park located next to the Silver Lakes community.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 954-431-2200.



