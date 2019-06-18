People stink! Poll shows nearly half of young people don't use deodorant

Associated Press

MIAMI - The smell that almost makes you lose your lunch is probably coming from the person sitting next to you.

Or maybe it's just you.

A new poll disturbingly shows that nearly half of all young people between ages 18-24 don't use deodorant and haven't in a month.

Gag if you'd like.

Almost 40 percent of the younger age group go without deodorant, while the numbers for 25-34-year-olds isn't much better as 31 percent of those "grown up" haven't applied deodorant in the last 30 days.

According to YouGov, young people aren't avoiding deodorant over health reasons, it's because they don't think they need it, according to WCNC.

