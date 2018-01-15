Police begin cracking down on ATV, dirt bike riders on South Florida streets

MIAMI - Authorities began towing dirt bikes Monday morning ahead of the "Bikes Up, Guns Down," ride that should be beginning later in the afternoon.

Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow was in Miami Monday morning as at least one dirt bike was towed into Midtown Towing of Miami's impound lot.

It joins dozens of other ATVs and dirt bikes that were seized by police over the weekend.

Law enforcement officials delivered stern warnings in the week leading up to the annual illegal event.

Still, over the weekend, large groups of bikers and riders congregated on the streets and at South Florida gas stations.

Surveillance video at a Sunoco gas station captured a Miami Gardens police officer rolling in, causing riders to scatter.

One man even jumped on the police car, while another peeked through the open door.

No one was arrested, but tickets were written.

"They gave me three citations, supposedly," one rider said.

The founders of the "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride said it's meant to foster awareness of gun violence and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message.

However, police said they won't tolerate those who are disregarding the law and putting other people in danger.

Miami-Dade police said there were seven ATV fatalities last year.

It is illegal for dirt bikes and ATVs to be on the road, since many of them don't have the proper lighting or even license plates.

Police warn the public that people can have their vehicles towed or they could be cited or even arrested.





