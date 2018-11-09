Police: Dirt bike theft, chase leaves 2 dead

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A dirt bike theft, led to a pursuit and two men being killed in Miami Gardens.

According to Carolyn Frazer with Miami Gardens Police, two men stole a dirt bike in Opa-locka and were confronted by the bike’s owner. After being spotted, police say the two took off on the bike and the owner then got into his car to chase them.

According to police, the dirt bike and the car collided in Miami Gardens. One man ran from the scene, and collapsed next to a home.

Miami Gardens Police say shots were fired at some point during this chase, but it’s unclear when. It’s also unclear if the men were killed in the crash or by gunfire.

The owner of dirt bike is cooperating with police.

Because of the investigation, Northwest 151st Street is shut down near Northwest 24th Avenue.

