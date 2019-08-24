Police investigate shooting of man at Miami Grill

A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds to his hip and groin after a shooting in the parking lot of Miami Grill. The incident took place in Pembroke Pines just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are trying to track down the alleged gunman who fled on foot after shooting a man early this morning in the parking lot of a Miami Grill restaurant.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 3:21 a.m. at 7781 Pines Boulevard. They found a male victim with gunshot wounds to the hip and groin area.

That victim has been identified by his family and friends to Local 10 as Erol Stewart. We're told that at the time of the shooting, Stewart was there to pick up his friend, Tiffany Smart, a manager at Miami Grill.

Smart said the victim was sitting in a car outside of the building when someone came up and opened fire. The restaurant manager said she rushed outside when she heard the gunshots and called 911.

Stewart was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the shooter fled the scene on foot. They searched the area with a helicopter and K9 dogs to find the suspect, with no success.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

