Police searching for Miami-Dade teen missing since May

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police are asking for help in searching for a 14-year-old girl missing since last month.

Melissa Artigas was last seen at her home in the 6900 block of Northwest 179 Street on May 25.

Artigas is 5' 1" and weighs 97 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Sh was wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts and flip flops when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts are urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

