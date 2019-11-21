FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Alan Koslow was back on the witness stand Thursday as the attorney for Joy Cooper questioned him about his involvement with the former Hallandale Beach mayor.

Cooper is on trial stemming from her January 2018 arrest on charges of official misconduct, exceeding limits on campaign contributions and soliciting contributions in a government building.

FBI agents posing as wealthy land developers met with Cooper, disbarred attorney Alan Koslow and other undercover agents posing as business owners over the course of several months to discuss a business project in the city.

The meetings were secretly recorded.

Investigators said Cooper solicited campaign contributions for herself and others that exceeded the legal limit and falsely reported the contributions in campaign reports. Investigators said Cooper also solicited contributions in the amount of $1,500 each for two commissioners.

Koslow is a former Cooper ally-turned-FBI informant.

Things turned testy at one point as defense attorney Larry Davis questioned Koslow.

"Are you trying to intimidate me, Mr. Davis?" Koslow asked.

"Just the opposite, Mr. Koslow," Davis answered.

Koslow agreed to cooperate with the federal government, wearing a hidden listening device for almost three years to help with other high-profile cases involving several politicians, including Cooper.