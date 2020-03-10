Court: House entitled to portions of Mueller grand jury

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Justice Department must give to Congress secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, giving the House a win in a separation-of-powers clash with the Trump administration.

The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 opinion that House Democrats were entitled to the material as part of their ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump's conduct.