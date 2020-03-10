78ºF

Court: House entitled to portions of Mueller grand jury

Eric Tucker

Associated Press

FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is photographed in Washington. The Justice Department must give to Congress secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Justice Department must give to Congress secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, giving the House a win in a separation-of-powers clash with the Trump administration.

The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 opinion that House Democrats were entitled to the material as part of their ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump's conduct.

