Roger Stone calls host racial slur during radio interview, denies it

Roger Stone, a political operative whose 40-month prison sentence was commuted this month by President Donald Trump, his longtime friend, used the racial slur “Negro” on air while verbally sparring with a Los Angeles-based Black radio host.

The exchange occurred on Saturday’s Mo’Kelly Show, whose host — Morris O’Kelly — grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. The Mo’Kelly show airs on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles.

O’Kelly on his program’s website said “Stone could have reached for any pejorative, but unfortunately went there,” adding that “Stone offered an unfiltered, unvarnished one-sentence expression of how he saw the journalist interviewing him.”

O’Kelly characterized “Negro” as the “low-calorie version of the N-Word.”

Stone's attorney on Sunday said he was unaware of the broadcast and had no immediate comment.

KFI 640 AM recounts the conversation this way:

Mo’Kelly: “I do believe that certain people are treated differently in the federal justice system. I do absolutely believe that. But I also believe that your friendship and relationship and history with Donald Trump weighed more heavily than him just wanting to make sure that justice was done by a person in the justice system, that you were treated so unfairly. There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I’m guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?”

There’s a pause, then what sounds like Stone’s voice saying: “I don’t really feel like arguing with this negro.”

“I’m sorry, what was that?” Mo’Kelly asks. “Roger? I’m sorry, what did you say?”

(The particular exchange begins at 13 minutes in the audio below. Warning: Some listeners may find this offensive.)

The line remains open for several seconds and what sounds like to be an exasperated sigh on the other end as Mo'Kelly continues to try and reconnect with his guest. After several moments, Stone suddenly reappears.

"I hear that the line is not dead," Mo'Kelly says.

"Uhh, you're back," Stone says. "You there? Hello?"

Mo'Kelly tells Stone he heard him on the other end say something about a negro.

Stone immediately snaps back. "I did not. You're out of your mind. You're out of your mind."

“OK, well, we’ll let the listeners decide,” Mo’Kelly says. “Let me go to the next question then...”

“Whatever,” Stone replies.

In a statement, Stone defended himself by saying that anyone familiar with him “knows I despise racism!”

“Mr. O’Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because at no time did I call him a negro,” Stone said, using lowercase for the word. “That said, Mr. O’Kelly needs to spend a little more time studying black history and institutions. The word negro is far from a slur.”

Hey everyone. I heard what I heard. The audio is the audio. I will address in Hour 2. We're blowing out the second half of the show.#RogerStone



I am nobody's NEGRO. — Mr. Mo'Kelly 🎙️ (@MrMokelly) July 19, 2020

He cited the United Negro College Fund and the historical use of the word.

At one time, “Negro” was common in the American vernacular to describe African Americans. By the late 1960s, however, the word was scorned by activists in favor of such descriptors as “Black.”

These days, the antiquated word is widely viewed as derogatory in most uses.

In his statement, Stone noted that some of the program’s audio was garbled and alleged that there was cross-talk from another radio show and that his sound was cut off.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but Trump commuted that sentence on July 10 — just days before Stone was to report for detention. Stone celebrated the news that night with a group of supporters at his home in Fort Lauderdale.

Contributor Bobby Caina Calvin is an Associated Press reporter in Tallahassee, Florida.