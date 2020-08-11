91ºF

Politics

Biden expected to announce his running mate pick soon

Ross Palombo, Washington, D.C., Bureau Chief

Tags: Politics, Election 2020
FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del. Bidens latest gaffes concerning Black Americans risk exacerbating his challenges with young Black voters who have been more skeptical of him than their older counterparts. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del. Bidens latest gaffes concerning Black Americans risk exacerbating his challenges with young Black voters who have been more skeptical of him than their older counterparts. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden is expected to announce his running mate pick on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee had promised to choose a woman.

Some of the finalists, according to The Hill, include former national security adviser Susan Rice, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris. Rep. Val Demings is also among the candidates.

Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: