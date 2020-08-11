Biden expected to announce his running mate pick soon

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden is expected to announce his running mate pick on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee had promised to choose a woman.

Some of the finalists, according to The Hill, include former national security adviser Susan Rice, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris. Rep. Val Demings is also among the candidates.

