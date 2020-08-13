Eric Trump talks Kamala Harris and latest polls in Local 10 interview

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Eric Trump and some state GOP leaders just finished a three-day, campaign-style bus tour around Florida. On Thursday, the president’s son joined Local 10 News for an interview.

Trump talks a mile a minute, and he really gets ramped up when he talks about his father’s reelection, and apoplectic talking about presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his new running mate Kamala Harris.

“We were actually very, very happy with the pick, and I think she carries a lot of baggage with her,” Trump said. “She has a lot of explaining and a lot of things to do.”

Trump calls Harris a “radical leftist,” but the Trump campaign can’t quite figure out what to call her — soft on crime or too hard.

“Kamala Harris any day will say anything that furthers her career, and you’re seeing it play out now. And her policies are radical,” Trump said.

Harris is no shrinking violet. She’s expecting brickbats from the Trump campaign, and Trump threw a few.

“Florida likes private healthcare, and you see what they want to do with government-run healthcare,” he said. “I guarantee you Florida is not into the Green New Deal, which, you know, Harris champions. $90 trillion would bankrupt our country on Day 1.”

The latest poll from FiveThirtyEight shows Biden up by more than five points in Florida. Don’t believe it, Eric Trump says.

“I don’t believe the polls. They did the same thing to us in 2016. They were wrong then, and I’m telling you they’re going to be wrong again.

The polls were wrong in Florida four years ago, but no presidential candidate has been this far behind at this point in the race and still won.

You can see the entire interview with Eric Trump on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Local 10′s “This Week in South Florida.”