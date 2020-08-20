86ºF

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested in connection with online fundraising scheme

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon was fired in August 2019. Bannon was largely known to be behind Trump's "nationalist" campaign strategy and was perceived as one of the administration's more controversial members.
NEW YORK – Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

A phone at the office of Bannon’s lawyer went unanswered Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

