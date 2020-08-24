Postmaster general denies Wasserman-Schultz’s accusation of sabotage

WASHINGTON – Democratic lawmakers questioned Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Monday during a six-hour House Oversight Committee hearing.

DeJoy started his role in June. Lawmakers focused on DeJoy’s changes to the U.S. Postal Service that they say could affect the handling of mail-in-ballots during the November elections.

“I am not engaged in sabotaging the election,” DeJoy said.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz confronted DeJoy about disabled sorting machines in Florida. Before the hearing, she accused President Donald Trump of using DeJoy to “sway” the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Trump delivered a speech during the first day of the four-day Republican convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,” Trump said, adding the Democrats are “using COVID to defraud the American people — all of our people — of a fair and free election.”

Trump also said the United States is going to “put this horrible incident coming from China behind us and we will have the vaccines very soon, but it’s going to be fading, and it is starting to fade.”

During an ABC News interview on Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused Trump of not listening to the scientists during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We cannot get the country moving until we control the virus,” the former vice president said during his first joint interview with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

