White House fields questions over double voting, herd immunity, coronavirus vaccine

WASHINGTON – With the Nov. 3 election approaching, the White House is fielding questions over President Donald Trump’s comments on double voting, the coronavirus and using access to federal funding to attack Democrats.

DOUBLE VOTING

After asking his supporters in North Carolina to vote twice to test the mail-in system, Trump said Thursday that what he meant to say was that people who vote early by absentee ballot should go to polling places to verify if their vote was tabulated.

Karen Brinson, the North Carolina State Board of Elections’ executive director, released a statement saying voting twice is a felony. Josh Stein, North Carolina’s attorney general, accused Trump of asking his supporters to “break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election.”

During an interview with CNN, Attorney General William Barr said he didn’t know the election laws in every state. Florida prohibits voting twice in the same election and doing so is a felony of the third degree. Barr did have a controversial warning about Trump’s voting-by-mail fraud fears.

“Elections that have been held with mail have found substantial fraud and coercion,” Barr said.

Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was not advocating for breaking the law since “the president does not condone unlawful voting.”

The Republican Party and Trump’s reelection campaign filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana on Wednesday after the state allowed residents to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

LAW AND ORDER

Portland police take control of the streets after making arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city's mayor over who was to blame for the violence.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) (2020 The Associated Press)

My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. We’re putting them on notice today. @RussVought45 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

After Trump ordered agencies to look into ways to cut federal funding from Democratically run cities such as New York City, Washington, D.C., Seattle and Portland, Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded.

“He better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the street in New York,” Cuomo said. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City.”

Dr. Scott Atlas, right, President Donald Trump's new pandemic advisor, gestures as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on during a news conference at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HERD IMMUNITY

Herd immunity is when a contagious virus can no longer spread easily because at least 70% of the population is immune after vaccination. It’s unclear what the percentage should be with the coronavirus.

Democrats are also criticizing Trump over his use of the often misunderstood epidemiological term. In the case of COVID-19 survivors, research suggests reinfection is possible.

Dr. Scott Atlas, a White House adviser who is not an expert on infectious diseases, told Fox News herd immunity by infection is not a strategy the White House has adopted.

Atlas’ comments come after Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham during an interview that herd immunity is possible in the United States.

“Once you get to a certain number, it’s going to go away,” Trump said.

RUSH TO RELEASE VACCINE

In this handout photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, and provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, a new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that his country is the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine hasn't provoked the awe and wonder of the Soviet Unions launch of the first satellite into orbit in 1957. Instead the announcement was met by doubts about the science and safety of the vaccine. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP) (Russian Direct Investment Fund)

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is among the Democrats who are also worried about the Trump administration rushing an unsafe vaccine to win votes.

“Too much of the evidence points to the Trump administration pressuring the FDA to approve a vaccine by Election Day to boost the president’s reelection campaign,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer aid in a statement. “This raises serious safety concerns about politics, not science and public health, driving the decision making process.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Thursday that “a vaccine would not be approved for the American public unless it was indeed both safe and effective.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the administration “will not in any way sacrifice safety.” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also said the rush to release a coronavirus vaccine has nothing to do with Nov. 3.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn are working on releasing a vaccine.

The CDC contracted McKesson Corp., a Texas-based corporation, to coordinate the distribution of the vaccine around the country when it’s ready.

“I would hope that the federal government would kind of take the lead on that,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday. “Hopefully they have a plan to do it and will really focus on those vulnerable among us.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Aug. 11 that a coronavirus vaccine was ready for distribution. Venezuela and Cuba are among the countries waiting for the Russian vaccine.

MORE RELATED STORIES

From left, Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MORE ON TRUMP

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, about school reopenings. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MORE ON BIDEN

__________

Local 10 News Digital Reporter/Producer Andrea Torres reported from Miami.