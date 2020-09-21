Trump says Cuban-American judge from Miami is candidate for Supreme Court vacancy

MIAMI – President Donald Trump said Monday that he is considering a Cuban-American federal appellate court judge from Miami as one of five candidates to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacancy.

During a Monday morning interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump said Judge Barbara Lagoa, who grew up in Hialeah, was a candidate. Ginsburg, who served in the Supreme Court for 27 years, died on Friday of complications with pancreatic cancer.

Lagoa, 52, graduated from Florida International University and Columbia Law School. She was among the lawyers who volunteered to help Elian Gonzalez’s family in Miami. She went on to become the first Latina to serve as Justice of the Supreme Court of Florida.

“She is a terrific woman,” Trump said about Lagoa.

Trump indicated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, of Indiana, Judge Allison Jones Rushing, of North Carolina, are among Lagoa’s contenders.

Trump said he will announce his choice after Ginsburg’s funeral services at the Arlington National Cemetery. Her dying wish was for Trump to wait until after the Nov. 3 election to choose her replacement.