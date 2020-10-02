Biden doctor confirms candidate and wife test negative for COVID-19

MIAMI, Fla. – There were concerns on Friday about former Vice President Joe Biden’s possible exposure to COVID-19 following President Donald Trump’s and first lady Melania Trump’s positive diagnosis. Biden had been about 12 feet from Trump on Tuesday night during the presidential debates, but the live debate did last 98 minutes in an enclosed space.

About eight hours after Trump announced the news by tweet just before 1 a.m. Friday, the Democratic nominee for president tweeted his well wishes to the president and first lady shortly after 9 a.m.

Around 12:20 p.m., he tweeted that he and his wife Jill had tested negative. Biden’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, confirmed the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. “Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Precautions were taken during the debate, including the ceremonial candidate hand shake while entering the stage was scrapped. Both candidates were tested for COVID-19 prior to the debate.

Biden, Trump and Moderator, journalist Chris Wallace, did not wear masks during their time on stage.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami. However, the future of the debate is now uncertain because of the president’s diagnosis and quarantine.