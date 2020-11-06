From the White House: President still defiant, not even considering conceding

WASHINGTON – Based on a conversation with a rattled administration official and while the vote count continues in key battleground states, those inside the White House are clearly on edge.

All sources are saying that the president is not even possibly considering conceding and, at this point, the Trump campaign is digging in and doubling down on the allegations that the election is rigged and sowing discord about distrust in the process.

“They are trying to rig an election and we can’t let that happen,” President Donald Trump said on Thursday after calling a press conference in the White House briefing room.

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

It was a 16-minute speech filled with falsehoods.

On Friday, the Trump campaign issued a calm statement staying, “From the beginning, we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law…If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

The president continues to question tallies in key battlegrounds where he appeared to have an initial lead that faded away as mail-in ballots were counted, then he baselessly attacked those votes as illegal.

“Ultimately, I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule.”

His team has filed a barrage of lawsuits. At least three of them have already been tossed out of courts.

His son, Eric Trump, and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani warn that more may be on the way.

But the top Republican election lawyer, who helped George W. Bush win the White House through the Florida recount of 2000, said that no evidence means no case.

“Bombastic statements do not work in the recount and contest proceedings in states, you have to show about individual ballots,” said Benjamin Ginsberg.

Now, even top Republican supporters are speaking out. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell tweeted.

Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes.



That's how Americans' votes decide the result. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020

And Florida’s Marco Rubio tweeted:

“Transparently count every legally cast vote and allow courts to decide claims of irregularities or fraud on the basis of evidence.”

Faith in our election is as important as the outcome



Preserving it requires not allowing the outcome to be decided by either the media or a candidate



Transparently count every legally cast vote & allow courts to decide claims of irregularities or fraud on the basis of evidence — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 6, 2020

Loyalist Chris Christie is taking issue with the president’s endless stream of election disinformation.

The former New Jersey governor said in an appearance on ABC News: "We heard nothing today about any evidence. This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing, and we cannot permit inflammation without information.”