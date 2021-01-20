Some South Florida Republican Trump supporters say they want to form new party

SWEETWATER, Fla. – While a national message of healing and finding unity within the United States was being broadcast, we saw the ongoing division that is happening within the Republican party, which began during the Donald Trump administration. It’s happening nationally, but we saw it firsthand locally.

Miguel Saavebra was one of a handful of Trump supporters outside Miami’s Versailles Restaurant on Wednesday.

“At this moment, I don’t know what’s going to happen with the unity,” Saavebra said referring to the Republican party.

Trump may have said his farewell on Wednesday, but the election fraud claims that the former president promoted without providing evidence that passed legal scrutiny remain.

“Biden and the house of Democrats, they cheating to the American people,” Saavebra sad.

A November poll by Politico/Morning Consult found that 70 percent of Republicans don’t think the election was free and fair.

This month, Pew Research Center found 64 percent of Republicans believe that Trump was the rightful winner.

Trump supporters like Evelio Medina, the next 100 days he says will be important.

“Let’s see what this new administration wants to do, wants to come forward and then we go from there. But unity has to come from true, true action,” he said.

In front of the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County headquarters, Trump loyalists and a Qanon conspiracy theorist staged a protest against establishment Republicans. They feel like the Republican Party didn’t have Trump’s back and they are ripping up their registration cards. They want to start a new party.

Harry Taylor said that there is a party that is growing faster than anything in the nation – “We the People,’ " Taylor said.

In Palm Beach County Wednesday morning, recently pardoned Trump ally Roger Stone delivered a tepid well wish for the new administration.

“I wish him well. I wish him good health. Because I’m American, I hope he is successful for the country. I doubt it, I’m skeptical, but our country comes first.

In all the discussions and conversations around South Florida with those who identified themselves as Trump supporters and loyalists, the question was “where do we go from here?” Where does the Republican party go from here?