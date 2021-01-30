QAnon’s latest belief is that Trump will be back in power Jan. 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Law enforcement officials said there is concern that QAnon followers could be plotting acts of violence in the coming days. According to a bulletin obtained by ABC News, the new misplaced QAnon belief predicts that Trump will be returned to power on Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, there’s more fallout in the wake of the video surfacing of QAnon supporter and GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg.

In the video, she calls out to Hogg as she follows him, “Why are you supporting red flag gun laws?”

Stoneman Douglas families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting are speaking out.

Linda Beigel Schulman’s son Scott Beigel, a teacher at the school was killed. Schulman has harsh words for Taylor Green. “She has no right to demean my son’s memory with her conspiracy theories. She just has no right. And we need to speak out because we need to take that right away from her.”

Protests continue to grow in her home state of Georgia and many in Congress want her removed.

U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) is one of them. “Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the executions of Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and she wants to bring a gun onto the House floor. So, again, it really shouldn’t have to be speaker Pelosi who calls this out. The Republican conference should be taking care of extremism with its own ranks,” said Auchincloss.

The White House is not weighing in on the subject.

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary said Friday: “We’ll leave decisions about committees to members of Congress and we’ve certainly seen Speaker Pelosi speak to that.”