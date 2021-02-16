Did Nikki Fried fire first shot against Ron DeSantis in upcoming race for governor?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In a possible prelude to Florida’s upcoming gubernatorial campaign, the state’s only Democrat holding statewide office is taking a shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis in a campaign-style video that casts the Republican as unempathetic amid a deadly pandemic and beholden to former President Donald Trump.
In her 1-minute video, Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried did not do what many expect her to do sometime in the coming months: Announce a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor’s mansion in next year’s election.
But even if she fell short of making an announcement on a bid, it set off more speculation and could accelerate the jockeying within a Democratic field considering a run against DeSantis.
You won’t hear this from @GovRonDeSantis, but you need to hear it.— Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 16, 2021
This pandemic has been painful. To every Floridian who's lost a loved one, lost a job, lost a way of life — you are loved. We feel your hurt.
Florida can and will do better. pic.twitter.com/ks4oFoKlLW