Haitian-American activist Marleine Bastien announces run for Miami-Dade commission

MIAMI – Marleine Bastien announced on Thursday that she joined the race for Miami-Dade County Commission District 2, which includes parts of Little Haiti, Liberty City, Hialeah, North Miami Beach, and North Miami.

Bastien, a longtime Haitian American activist in Miami, founded a nonprofit organization in 1991. It is now known as the Family Action Network Movement and was formerly known as the FANM-Haitian Women of Miami.

“It is time that we elect leaders who truly stand up for our hardworking families and communities,” Bastien said in a statement.

Bastien has more than a decade of experience as a social worker at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and she served for about five years as a paralegal and advocate at the former Haitian Refugee Center.

“For the past 38 years, I’ve provided quality, lifesaving services that strengthen families and improve their quality of life,” Bastien said.

Bastien has also been active with the Florida Immigrant Coalition, the Miami Climate Alliance, the Haitian Neighborhood Center (Sant La), the Human Services Coalition (now Catalyst Miami), American for Immigrants Justice, the Kristi House, and the Health Foundation of South Florida.

“As commissioner, I will put my passion and my years of experience to work for all residents of Miami Dade County,” Bastien said. “Together, we can ensure that our communities have the housing, jobs, pay equity, and safe neighborhoods we need to thrive. It’s time.”

