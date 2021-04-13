Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday at the White House.

He started the meeting by saying that he knows it has been a pretty painful week with the loss of Alcee Hastings, who died on April 6.

“And also, you know, with Daunte Wright in Minnesota — that God-awful shooting resulting in his death — and in the midst of an ongoing trial over the killing of George Floyd,” Biden said.

Biden said equity in the Black community is a priority and the American Jobs Act, he said, will help in that goal. He praised the American Rescue Plan, this year’s COVID relief bill.

“In the last little bit of legislation you helped me pass, we reduced child poverty, and we reduced poverty in Black communities significantly,” Biden said.

Biden also addressed the recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“I made sure we have 600 million doses ... not of either Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca,” Biden said. “So, there is enough vaccine. That is basically 100% unquestionable, for every single, solitary American.”

Before the meeting, Biden paid tribute to slain Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans who was killed during the Jan. 6 siege and was lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.