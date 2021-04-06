Alcee Hastings, longtime Congressman, dies at 84

Alcee Hastings, the longtime U.S. Congressman who represented South Florida for decades, fighting for civil rights and other marginalized members of the community, has died at 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Sun Sentinel first reported his death, saying he had been in hospice care in recent days.

First elected in 1992, three years after he was impeached as a judge, Hastings was in his 15th term in Congress representing District 20, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. He convincingly won re-election in November.

“Since his election to Congress as the first African-American from Florida since the post-Civil War period, Congressman Hastings has been an outspoken advocate for Floridians and our nation as a whole,” the Democrat’s official bio reads. “Throughout his lifetime, Congressman Hastings has championed the rights of minorities, women, the elderly, children, and immigrants.”

Ad

Hastings announced in January 2019 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I have been convinced that this is a battle worth fighting, and my life is defined by fighting battles worth fighting,” Hastings said at the time. “Should it become clear that this cancer which has invaded my body cannot be defeated, I will tell you so.”

A fifth-generation Floridian, Hastings was born in Altamonte Springs, north of Orlando. He graduated from Fisk University, a historically Black university in Nashville, and earned his law degree from Florida A&M.

“My dad used to say to me: ‘Boy, be your own bossman,’” Hastings said in a 2007 interview with Local 10 News.

Hastings set out to do just that, starting a law practice in Fort Lauderdale in 1963. He made a name for himself fighting a hotel that wouldn’t rent him a room because he was Black.

Ad

He worked in private practice until 1977, when he was chosen as a circuit judge in Broward County.

“If I look at periods in my life, the state court period was the period that I think, as an individual, I was most productive for this community of South Florida,” Hastings said.

Appointed by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, he became the first African-American federal judge in the state of Florida, and served in that position for 10 years.

In 1981, Hastings was indicted on charges of soliciting a bribe. Although acquitted in 1983, a separate judicial investigation led to his impeachment and removal from the bench in 1989.

Hastings felt redeemed by his election to Congress in 1992.

Hastings most recently served as Vice Chairman of the House Rules Committee, was a member of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, and Dean and Co-Chairman of the Florida Delegation.

He enjoyed his travels around the globe as part of the Helsinki Commission but never lost sight of his humble beginnings.

Ad

“I’m still that little boy from Altamonte Springs that had the best damn upbringing that a child could have, and didn’t know he was poor, and didn’t care,” Hastings said in the 2007 Local 10 interview.

In 2019, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Hastings citing allegations of a “personal relationship with an individual employed in his congressional office.” The individual was not named. Hastings, however, admitted to being in a long-term relationship with his aide, Patricia Williams.

Hastings responded to the inquiry, saying: “I have cooperated with the committee since May 14, 2019. As they continue to conduct their work, I stand ready to fully cooperate with their inquiry.”

In November 2020, he won a 15th term in Congress, defeating Republican challenger Greg Musselwhite.

Ad

Tuesday, he was being remembered across South Florida and beyond.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, colleague, and fellow Fiskite, Rep. Alcee Hastings,” Rep. Frederica Wilson wrote on Twitter. “He leaves behind an enormous legacy for future generations to cherish and emulate.”

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, colleague, and fellow Fiskite, Rep. Alcee Hastings. He leaves behind an enormous legacy for future generations to cherish and emulate. pic.twitter.com/B1q8STcs0c — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) April 6, 2021

“Leading a life of public service, Congressman Alcee Hastings has left his beloved state of Florida better than he found it,” state Sen. Lauren Book, D-Broward, said in a statement. “Congressman Hastings broke barriers as he fought to advance civil rights as the first Black Federal Judge in the State of Florida and first Black Congressperson to represent Florida since the Civil War. I am grateful for the decades of advocacy Congressman Hastings provided for Floridians and offer my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for more coverage.

Ad

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.