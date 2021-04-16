Biden gets tough on Russia over hacking, election interference

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is getting tough on Russia in response to a massive hack and for interfering in the U.S. presidential election.

On Thursday, Biden’s administration expelled 10 Russian diplomats and issued a long list of sanctions against six companies and 32 people, including Konstantin Kilimnik and Alexei Gromov.

“We cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process with impunity,” Biden said.

The Biden administration is prohibiting U.S. banks from buying bonds from the Russian Central Bank, Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Finance Ministry.

Biden said he talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the measures before announcing them. According to the White House, Biden also talked to Putin about Ukraine.

