Raul Castro to step down as leader of Cuba’s ‘supreme body’

MIAMI – Raul Castro is stepping down as the leader of Cuba’s “supreme body” on Friday, as the symbols of the revolution continue to fade away.

The announcement will be made during the 8th Congress for the Cuban Communist Party and on the anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Raul Castro stepped down as president in 2018. Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Cuban president, will step in as the new first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party.

Castro’s older brother Fidel Castro died on Nov. 25, 2016, in Havana.