SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Supervisor of Elections and The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced earlier this week that a 68-year-old man is facing election fraud charges.

“Yes, I basically got the thing and I voted but it didn’t make a difference,” Roland Bauer said, according to investigators.

Bauer, of Winter Springs, is accused of posing as his son to request, receive and submit a mail-in ballot during the presidential elections, authorities said.