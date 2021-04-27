Biden to announce new CDC mask guidance

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will be announcing a new mask mandate by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

The Biden administration will also be issuing new recommendations for people who completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

The CDC recommends that those who have completed the vaccine series continue to wear a face mask and social distance.

Biden signed an executive order to require face masks and social distancing in federal buildings.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he doesn’t support having a face mask mandate in Florida.