Caitlyn Jenner campaign makes next stop on Fox Hannity show

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the fourth Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner, and John Cox, two Republicans running to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom, sought to make a fresh impression with voters Tuesday, May 4, 2021, with the release of new campaign ads, marking a new phase in the pending recall. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The slow unfolding of Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign for California governor will continue with an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, as the Republican who calls herself a “compassionate disrupter” begins to sketch a rough outline of how she would manage the nation’s most populous state.

The 71-year-old Jenner — a reality TV personality, transgender rights activist and 1976 Olympics hero — announced her campaign last month in a written statement on Twitter. Jenner, who came out as a woman in 2015, followed up Monday with a three-minute video posted on her website in which she criticizes career politicians and promises to restore California’s luster amid a pandemic and homeless crisis.

The written statements and video released so far, which include shots of her Olympic competition and gold medal, appear intended to introduce Jenner’s story to voters who might be only glancingly familiar with her, if at all.

Ad

The taped interview with Hannity set to air Wednesday will represent some of the first words voters will hear from Jenner since her campaign launch last month, beyond Twitter posts and materials posted on her website. Jenner told a TMZ reporter on Saturday that she opposes transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school, calling it “a question of fairness.”

Her cautious steps into the campaign highlight the risks for a political newcomer who could be tripped up by a vast array of complex subjects, from immigration to tax policy to vaccine distribution.

Hannity’s show is likely to prove a welcoming stage for a critic of California’s Democratic-led government. It was a favored venue for former President Donald Trump.

“For a candidate like Caitlyn Jenner to win, it has to be like a layered cake. The bottom layer has to be Trump supporters,” said Bill Whalen, a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution who was a speechwriter for former Republican Gov. Pete Wilson.

Ad

“Where do you go to get Trump supporters? Simple: Sean Hannity,” Whalen said.

Ad

Ad

Ad